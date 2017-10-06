Jaguar MK1 Saloon 1956

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Jaguar MKI 1956, 3.4 ltr fully restored overdrive The Jaguar Mark I is a saloon of the English Jaguar built between 1955 and 1959. This is a 1956 Jaguar MKI, fully restored in the past and in very beautiful condition. It has British Racing Green paint with chrome wire wheels and a beige leather interior with green piping, very chic. The car has the most popular 3442 CC 209 HP 6 in line engine and a 4-speed manual gearbox with overdrive, for sportly driving or comfortable cruising. So a marvelous Jaguar MKI in fantastic colours with the most wanted engine and gearbox. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.