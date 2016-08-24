loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-TYPE V8 SVR Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: V8 SVR Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10703 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Black

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Keyless Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers DAB Radio USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Pollen Filter Metallic Paint

  • Ad ID
    417436
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10703 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
