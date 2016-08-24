loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-TYPE V6 S Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: V6 S Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24441 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: Ultimate Black

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Leather Steering Wheel Wind Deflector 12v Socket Solid Paint Speed Limiter

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417439
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    24441 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2995
  • Engine Model
    2995
£39,990

Beadles Jaguar Southend
SS95NG
United Kingdom

