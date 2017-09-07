loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-TYPE V6 S Auto

£49,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: V6 S Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9948 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: Ammonite Grey

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Pollen Filter Solid Paint Speed Limiter

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314264
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9948 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2995
  • Engine Model
    2995
Spire Jaguar
WD172JR, Essex
United Kingdom

