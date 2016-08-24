JAGUAR F-TYPE Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11500 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Stratus Grey Metallic
20'' Cyclone Alloy Wheels,Panoramic Sunroof,Meridian Sound System,Rear View Camera,Front & Rear Parking Sensors,Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting,Jaguar Approved Warranty - 2 Years,Jaguar Roadside Assist - 2 Years,Video Presentation Available on Request
Guy Salmon Jaguar Northampton
Northampton, NN14AJ, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017