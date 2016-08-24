loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-TYPE Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11500 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Stratus Grey Metallic

20'' Cyclone Alloy Wheels,Panoramic Sunroof,Meridian Sound System,Rear View Camera,Front & Rear Parking Sensors,Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting,Jaguar Approved Warranty - 2 Years,Jaguar Roadside Assist - 2 Years,Video Presentation Available on Request

  • Ad ID
    413402
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£44,000

Guy Salmon Jaguar Northampton
Northampton, NN14AJ, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

