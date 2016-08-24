loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-TYPE Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Rhodium Silver Metallic

20'' 'Cyclone' Alloy Wheels,Panoramic Roof,Rear View Camera,Front Park Aid,Heated Front Seats,Heated Windscreen,Adaptive Dynamics,Cruise Control,Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting,Keyless Entry and Start,2 Year Apprived Jaguar Warranty

  • Ad ID
    407839
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£46,000

Guy Salmon Jaguar Maidstone
Maidstone, ME207UB, Kent
United Kingdom

