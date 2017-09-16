loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar F-Type Reserved

POA
Jaguar F-Type V6 S presented in Stratus Grey comes with a full Jaguar history and the following specification; black leather, heated performance seats with electric adjustment, multi-function leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, navigation, bluetooth phone connectivity, DAB radio, Meridian sound, reverse camera, park assist, switchable sports exhaust, cruise control, automatic dimming folding mirrors, key-less go with push button start, automatic Bi-Xenon headlights, heated windscreen and 20" alloy wheels. This vehicle has just had a brand new engine fitted under Jaguar warranty. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Convertible Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 27,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2013 (13) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: Stratus Grey

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328885
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    27000 mi
OX12 9LJ, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

