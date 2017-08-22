Jaguar F-TYPE R 5.0 V8 Supercharged Quickshift

car description

Performance Seats in Jet Black Hide with R Embossed Headrests and Jet Black Twin Stitching Carbon Fibre Centre Console Piano Black Veneers Electric Memory Heated Seats with 6 Way Adjustment Heated Flat Bottom Steering Wheel Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control DAB Radio Meridian Sound Navigation Bluetooth Telephone Fixed Panoramic Roof Active Sports Exhaust Heated Electric Folding Wing Mirrors Bonnet Louvre in Gloss Black Gloss Black Side Power Vents Gloss Black Lower Rear Bumper Gloss Black Side Skirts Gloss Black Grille Jaguar Super Performance Braking System with Red Calipers Adaptive Dynamics Active Differential Intelligent Stop/Start Keyless Entry & Go Power Open/Close Boot Front & Rear Parking Distance Control Reversing Camera Adaptive Xenon Headlights Quad Exhaust Tailpipes 20″ Black Cyclone Alloy Wheels Full Jaguar Service History Balance of Manufacturers Warranty This stunning F type R coupe comes in the most dramatic and complimentary colour combination of Italian Racing Red and Nero hide interior with black piano facia finishes. The car is unmarked inside and out, features perfect 20″ twin spoke alloy wheels, red calipers and carbon fibre body kit. The dark panor