Jaguar F-Type ON SALE NOW

Maundrells are pleased to offer this Jaguar F-Type V6 S AWD, first supplied by Jaguar Surrey this vehicle has a full Jaguar history; 16/03/2016 Jaguar Surrey at 3,222 miles. 26/07/2017 Jaguar Surrey at 7,990 miles. A pre-sale inspection has been carried out in our on site workshop by specialist technicians. This Jaguar F-Type V6 S AWD presented in Stratus Grey comes with the following specification; black leather with red stitch, electric heated performance seats, multi-function leather flat bottom steering wheel, dual zone climate control, DAB radio, bluetooth phone connectivity, navigation, Meridian sound, cruise control, automatic dimming mirrors, automatic Bi-Xenon headlights with rain sensor, park assist with reverse camera, switchable sports exhaust and 20" Rotor alloy wheels with carbon inserts. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Convertible Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 8,200 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2015 (15) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: Stratus Grey