car description

Variant name:V6 ,Derivative:MK1 (X152) ,Variant: V6 340 Convertible One Owner Only 3000 miles, Jaguar Service Record, Active Sports Exhaust, Many Factory Options Due in stock we have a incredible opportunity to purchase a beautiful Jaguar F Type 3.0 V6 340 Convertible. A One owner example with only 3100 miles and a desirable list of factory ordered optional extras including but not limited to Active switchable sports exhaust, 19 inch Propellor alloys, Upgraded Medridian sound system, Jaguar smart key system with keyless go and entry, Sports steering wheel leather with flat bottomed with Ignis paddles, Heated seats, Reverse assist camera with guidance, Front parking aid, Bi xenon headlights with adaptive lighting, LED daytime running lights, directional indicators and cornering lights, Black hex aluminium finisher, Heated windscreen with timer, Only 3100 miles with full Jaguar service record. Please register early interest. £63000 list new. A very special car.