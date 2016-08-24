Jaguar > F-Type

Variant name:V8 S ,Derivative:MK1 (X152) ,Variant: 5.0 V8 Supercharged (495PS) S
Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic headlights, Front park aid, Heated front windscreen, Variant: F-TYPE S, 14-way front seats (E), 14-way passenger seat (E), 8-speed automatic transmission, Leather headlining, Programmable driver seat, Programmable passenger seat, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear camera parking aid, IP facia (leather), Power adjustable steering column, Special AutoLux interior trim, 20'' 'Turbine' alloy wheels, 8 inch touch-screen display, Adaptive Dynamics, Air conditioning, Anti-lock braking system (ABS), Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Cruise control, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Driver's airbag, Dynamic Mode, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Engine immobiliser, Engine: AJ133 5.0 V8 supercharged, Front LED signature lights, Headlamp power wash, Jaguar 180W sound system with single CD/DVD, Jaguar SmartKey system, JaguarSense, Model Year: 2014, Navigation Pack (Europe), Navigation system, Parking aid with rear sensor, Passenger airbag, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Rear parking aid with touch-screen, Side airbags, Sports seats, Starter system: Stop/Start, Steering: Right Hand Drive (RHD), Trip computer, 'Super Performance' braking system, 5 inch central TFT display (210mph), Active Differential, Active sports exhaust, Bluetooth connectivity, Brake calipers: red, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Door handles: deployable, Electric steering column, Electrically-operated convertible roof, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Engine power output: 495PS, Jaguar 250W sound system, Jaguar tyre repair system, Keyless start, LED rear tail lamps, Paddle shift: Ignis, Quad chrome tailpipes, Quad exhaust tailpipes, Rain/Ice/Snow mode, Rear spoiler: deployable, Remote control central locking, Roll-over protection bars, Sill treadplates: metal with 'Jaguar' lettering, Sport seat - passenger, Twin dials with 5-inch TFT colour display, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, 'S' badge, Black grille, Bonnet louvres (gloss black), Chrome instrument cluster dial rings, Drivetrain: rear wheel drive (RWD), Foot pedal: standard, Gloss black roll-over protection bars, Graphite interior accents, IP insert (dark aluminium s b), Leather steering wheel
Threemilestone Industrial Estate,Truro,Threemilestone
TR4 9LD
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017