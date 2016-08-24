Jaguar > F-Type

Variant name:V6 S ,Derivative:MK1 (X152) ,Variant: 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380PS) S
20'' 'Style 5039' alloy wheels, Adaptive Dynamics, Cruise control, Front park aid, Heated front seats, Heated front windscreen, Navigation Pack (Europe), Variant: F-TYPE S, 'High Performance' braking system, 'Performance' seat - driver, 'Performance' seat - passenger, 8-speed automatic transmission, Brake calipers: red, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Configurable Dynamics system, Engine power output: 380PS, Fixed panoramic roof, InControl Apps, Limited Slip Differential with Torque Vectoring, Paddle shift: Ignis, Powered tailgate/bootlid, Rear camera parking aid, Two-zone climate control, 'S' badge, Bonnet louvres (gloss black), Gloss Black side vents, Gloss black window surrounds, Heated steering wheel, IP facia (leather), IP insert (dark aluminium s b), Satin black/gloss grille, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Engine: AJ126 3.0 V6 supercharged, Model Year: 2016, USB and iPod connectivity, Active sports exhaust, Digital radio (DAB), Keyless start, Tyre pressure monitor, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, Door stitching (red), Drivetrain: rear wheel drive (RWD), 6-way front seats (part-E), 8 inch touch-screen display, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Dynamic Mode, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric Parking Brake, Jaguar SmartKey system, Navigation system, Parking aid with rear sensor, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Starter system: Stop/Start, Steering: Right Hand Drive (RHD), 5 inch central TFT display (190mph), Ambient interior lighting, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bodystyle: 2-door coupe, Bonnet: deployable, Glass breakage sensor, InControl Remote for Warranty, Jaguar Sound system, Jaguar tyre repair system, LED rear tail lamps, Locking wheel nuts, Partial electric passenger seat, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler: deployable, Sill treadplates: metal with 'Jaguar' lettering, Twin dials with 5-inch TFT colour display, Boot/trunk trim (jet), Centre-mounted twin exhaust pipes, Chrome instrument cluster dial rings, Convex mirror glass, Floor mats: leather-edged, Foot pedal: standard, Graphite interior accents, Leather steering wheel, Morzine headlining, Occupancy sensor, Power adjustable steering column, RHD headlight reflectors, SOS/Assistance Call
The Westgate Towers,Canterbury,
CT1 2BL
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017