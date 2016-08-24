Jaguar > F-Type

Variant name:V6 R-DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK1 (X152) ,Variant: 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380PS) R-DYNAMIC
Front park aid, Carbon Fibre exterior Pack, Climate Pack 1, Extended premium leather interior, InControl Secure for Warranty, Keyless entry + keyless start, Rear view camera, Floor mats: 'Sport', Foot pedal: metal finish, 20'' 'Style 6003' 6 split-spoke dark grey alloy wheels, Adaptive Dynamics, Heated front seats, Heated front windscreen, Variant: F-TYPE R-DYNAMIC, 'R-DYNAMIC' badge, 8-speed automatic transmission, Brake calipers: black, Electric passenger seat, Engine power output: 380PS, LED headlamps + signature DRL, Limited Slip Differential with Torque Vectoring, Rear camera parking aid, Sill treadplates with 'R-DYNAMIC' branding, Switchable active exhaust, Two-zone climate control, Gloss black roll-over protection bars, Gloss Black side vents, Heated steering wheel, IP facia (leather), IP insert ('delta' aluminium), Satin black/gloss grille, SOS/Assistance Call, 8 inch touch-screen display, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Cruise control, Dynamic Mode, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Engine: AJ126 3.0 V6 supercharged, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Final Assembly: Castle Bromwich (UK), Model range: F-TYPE (X152), Model Year: 2018, Navigation Pack (Europe), Navigation system, Parking aid with rear sensor, Sports seats, Starter system: Stop/Start, Steering: Right Hand Drive (RHD), 5 inch central TFT display (190mph), 6-way front seats (E), Ambient interior lighting, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bodystyle: 2-door convertible, Bonnet: deployable, Digital radio (DAB), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Front windscreen (infra-red reflective), InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Intrusion sensor, Jaguar tyre repair system, LED rear tail lamps, Locking wheel nuts, Meridian 380W premium sound system, Navigation Pro system, Paddle shift: silver, Power socket, Pro services, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rain/Ice/Snow mode, Rear spoiler: deployable, Remote control central locking, Touch Pro system, Tyre pressure monitor, USB connection, 2 x 12V power sockets, Bonnet louvres (gloss black), Centre-mounted twin exhaust pipes, Chrome instrument cluster dial rings, Convex mirror glass, Daylight running lamps, Drivetrain: rear wheel drive (RWD), Graphite interior accents, Leather steering wheel, Morzine headlining, Occupancy sensor, Power adjustable steering column, RHD headlight reflectors, Wind deflector
Beswick Drive,Crewe,
CW1 5NP
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017