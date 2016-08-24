loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar F-Type

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved, Ask for a personalised video

Accessories

Metallic Grey Paint, Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Diamond Cut Bi Colour Alloy Wheels, Black & Cream Leather Sports Seats, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Climate Control, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Electric Seat Adjustment, USB and AUX, Leather Steering Wheel, Reversing Camera, Body Kit, Full Documented Jaguar Service History, Last Serviced On The May 2017, One Owner From New, Two Keys, Please call our team now for a unique personalised video presentation

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410628
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4816 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
£55,490

New Rd, Yeadon
Leeds
United Kingdom

