Jaguar > F-Type

Full service history , PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, Super Performance brakes with Red brake calipers, Dynamic mode, Dynamic-i display system (8-inch Touch-screen), Performance Seats in Red Premium Leather, Variable Multi-Stage Heated Seats, 14-Way driver & passenger electric seat adjustment, Gloss Black air vent surrounds & door switch pack, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission (RWD), Ignis Paddleshift, Power fold, heated, A-dimming memory mirrors , Meridian Sound System , DAB Radio, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting , Dark HEX Aluminium S Centre Console, 20'' Spotless gloss black Turbine alloy wheels , 255/35 Frt & 295/30 Rr ZR20 Pirelli Tyres , ----- Services offered:, Credit and Debit card Facilities (2.9% fee), Part Exchange welcome, HPI Clear (Complete with certificate), Low rate HP or PCP finance provided, 24/7 text line:07876627581
Full service history , PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, Super Performance brakes with Red brake calipers, Dynamic mode, Dynamic-i display system (8-inch Touch-screen), Performance Seats in Red Premium Leather, Variable Multi-Stage Heated Seats, 14-Way driver & passenger electric seat adjustment, Gloss Black air vent surrounds & door switch pack, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission (RWD), Ignis Paddleshift, Power fold, heated, A-dimming memory mirrors , Meridian Sound System , DAB Radio, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting , Dark HEX Aluminium S Centre Console, 20'' Spotless gloss black Turbine alloy wheels , 255/35 Frt & 295/30 Rr ZR20 Pirelli Tyres , ----- Services offered:, Credit and Debit card Facilities (2.9% fee), Part Exchange welcome, HPI Clear (Complete with certificate), Low rate HP or PCP finance provided, 24/7 text line:07876627581
Unit 1-74 Preston Road
Brighton, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017