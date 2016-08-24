loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Jaguar F-Type

Photos Map

car description

Full service history , PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, Super Performance brakes with Red brake calipers, Dynamic mode, Dynamic-i display system (8-inch Touch-screen), Performance Seats in Red Premium Leather, Variable Multi-Stage Heated Seats, 14-Way driver & passenger electric seat adjustment, Gloss Black air vent surrounds & door switch pack, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission (RWD), Ignis Paddleshift, Power fold, heated, A-dimming memory mirrors , Meridian Sound System , DAB Radio, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting , Dark HEX Aluminium S Centre Console, 20'' Spotless gloss black Turbine alloy wheels , 255/35 Frt & 295/30 Rr ZR20 Pirelli Tyres , ----- Services offered:, Credit and Debit card Facilities (2.9% fee), Part Exchange welcome, HPI Clear (Complete with certificate), Low rate HP or PCP finance provided, 24/7 text line:07876627581

Accessories

Full service history , PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, Super Performance brakes with Red brake calipers, Dynamic mode, Dynamic-i display system (8-inch Touch-screen), Performance Seats in Red Premium Leather, Variable Multi-Stage Heated Seats, 14-Way driver & passenger electric seat adjustment, Gloss Black air vent surrounds & door switch pack, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission (RWD), Ignis Paddleshift, Power fold, heated, A-dimming memory mirrors , Meridian Sound System , DAB Radio, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting , Dark HEX Aluminium S Centre Console, 20'' Spotless gloss black Turbine alloy wheels , 255/35 Frt & 295/30 Rr ZR20 Pirelli Tyres , ----- Services offered:, Credit and Debit card Facilities (2.9% fee), Part Exchange welcome, HPI Clear (Complete with certificate), Low rate HP or PCP finance provided, 24/7 text line:07876627581

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410606
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Mileage
    26332 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£41,950

Unit 1-74 Preston Road
Brighton, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!