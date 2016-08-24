loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:F-type Convertible R-Dynamic ,Derivative:R-Dynamic ,Variant: 3.0 [380] Supercharged V6 R-Dynamic 2dr Auto Jaguar F-Type 3.0 [380] Supercharged V6 R-Dynamic 2dr Auto

Accessories

8" touch screen, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Driver monitoring system, Incontrol remote premium, Lane departure warning system, Navigation system, PAS, Rear parking aid, Trip computer, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, InControl app, InControl protect, USB/aux input socket, Adaptive LED headlights with LED signature daytime running lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights, Black side sills, Body colour deployable rear spoiler, Body colour door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Bonnet louvres, Electric front windows, Gloss black rear valance, Headlight washers, Infra red reflective glass, LED tail lights, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Satin black grille, Satin chrome window surround, Switchable active sports exhaust, Tinted glass, Twin exhaust pipes, Wind deflector, 12V socket in centre console, Air vents on dashboard, Cubby box in loadspace, Ebony headlining, Front centre armrest, Front headrests, Jaguar sense, Leather door trim, Lumbar support, Overhead console, Pollen filter, Silver gearshift paddles, Twin front cupholders, ABS + EBD + EBA, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic parking brake, Front/rear seatbelt pre-tensioners, Pass airbag/seat occupancy detector, Passenger airbag off kit, Pedestrian contact sensing and deployable bonnet, Roll over bars in satin chrome, Seatbelt reminders for driver and front passenger, Side airbags, Torque vectoring brake, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Deadlocks, Drive away door locking, Engine immobiliser, Keyless Start, Locking wheel nuts, Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm, Remote central locking, Two stage unlocking, Valet mode, Limited slip differential, Sports suspension, Graphite interior trim

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410549
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    CPT3
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
£59,980

1 Crane Boulevard,Ipswich,Futura Park
IP3 9QL
United Kingdom

