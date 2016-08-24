Jaguar > F-Type

Variant name:R AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X152) ,Variant: 5.0 V8 Supercharged (550PS) R AWD
Front park aid, Navigation Pack (Europe), Variant: F-TYPE R, 20'' 'Rotor' alloy wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission, Front windscreen (infra-red reflective), InControl Secure for Warranty, Keyless entry + keyless start, Rear camera parking aid, Rear spoiler: deployable, 8 inch touch-screen display, Adaptive Dynamics, Air conditioning, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Cruise control, Dynamic Mode, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Engine: AJ133 5.0 V8 supercharged, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Jaguar SmartKey system, Model range: F-TYPE (X152), Model Year: 2017, Navigation system, Parking aid with rear sensor, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Starter system: Stop/Start, Steering: Right Hand Drive (RHD), USB and iPod connectivity, 'R AWD' badge, 'R' Performance seat - driver, 'Super Performance' braking system, 14-way front seats (E), 14-way passenger seat (E), 5 inch central TFT display (210mph), Active sports exhaust, Ambient interior lighting, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bodystyle: 2-door convertible, Bonnet: deployable, Brake calipers: red, Bright finish side vents, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Configurable Dynamics system, Digital radio (DAB), Electronic Active Differential (EAD), Engine power output: 550PS, Glass breakage sensor, InControl Apps, InControl Remote for Warranty, Jaguar tyre repair system, LED rear tail lamps, Lockable stowage box, Locking wheel nuts, Meridian 380W premium sound system, Paddle shift: silver, Programmable driver seat, Programmable passenger seat, Quad chrome tailpipes, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Sill treadplates with 'R' branding, Twin dials with 5-inch TFT colour display, Tyre pressure monitor, Valet mode, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, 'F-TYPE' badge, 'R' steering wheel, Black grille, Bonnet louvres: two-piece (body-colour), Boot/trunk trim (jet), Chrome instrument cluster dial rings, Convex mirror glass, Drivetrain: all-wheel drive (AWD), Floor mats: contrast leather, Foot pedal: metal finish, Gloss black roll-over protection bars, Graphite interior accents, IP facia (full leather extended), IP insert (dark 'linear a'), Morzine headlining, Occupancy sensor, Power adjustable steering column, RHD headlight reflectors, SOS/Assistance Call, Wind deflector
Bell House Mill, Arterial Road,Leigh on Sea,Eastwood
SS9 5NG
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017