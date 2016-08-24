Jaguar > F-Type

Variant name:V6 S ,Derivative:MK1 (X152) ,Variant: 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380PS) S
19'' 'Style 1023' 10 spoke alloy wheels, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Front park aid, Heated front seats, Navigation Pack (Europe), Variant: F-TYPE S, 'High Performance' braking system, 'Performance' seat - driver, 'Performance' seat - passenger, 14-way front seats (E), 14-way passenger seat (E), 8-speed automatic transmission, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Configurable Dynamics system, Engine power output: 380PS, Fixed panoramic roof, InControl Apps, Keyless entry + keyless start, Limited Slip Differential with Torque Vectoring, Meridian surround sound system, Paddle shift: Ignis, Programmable driver seat, Programmable passenger seat, Rear camera parking aid, 'S' badge, Bonnet louvres (gloss black), Gloss Black side vents, Gloss black window surrounds, IP facia (leather), IP insert (dark aluminium s b), Power adjustable steering column, Satin black/gloss grille, Cruise control, Brake calipers: red, 8 inch touch-screen display, Air conditioning, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Dynamic Mode, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Engine: AJ126 3.0 V6 supercharged, Jaguar SmartKey system, Model Year: 2016, Navigation system, Parking aid with rear sensor, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Starter system: Stop/Start, Steering: Right Hand Drive (RHD), USB and iPod connectivity, 5 inch central TFT display (190mph), Active sports exhaust, Ambient interior lighting, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bodystyle: 2-door coupe, Bonnet: deployable, Digital radio (DAB), Glass breakage sensor, InControl Remote for Warranty, Jaguar tyre repair system, LED rear tail lamps, Locking wheel nuts, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler: deployable, Sill treadplates: metal with 'Jaguar' lettering, Twin dials with 5-inch TFT colour display, Tyre pressure monitor, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, Boot/trunk trim (jet), Centre-mounted twin exhaust pipes, Chrome instrument cluster dial rings, Convex mirror glass, Door stitching (ebony), Drivetrain: rear wheel drive (RWD), Floor mats: leather-edged, Foot pedal: standard, Graphite interior accents, IP stitching (ebony black), Leather steering wheel, Morzine headlining, Occupancy sensor, RHD headlight reflectors, SOS/Assistance Call
Threemilestone Industrial Estate,Truro,Threemilestone
TR4 9LD
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017