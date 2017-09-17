Jaguar > F-Type

Variant name:V6 S AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X152) ,Variant: 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380PS) S AWD
19'' 'Style 5058' 5 split-spoke technical grey alloy wheels, Adaptive Dynamics, Adaptive xenon headlamps, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Cruise control, Front park aid, Heated front seats, Heated front windscreen, Navigation Pack (Europe), Variant: F-TYPE S, 'High Performance' braking system, 'Performance' seat - driver, 'Performance' seat - passenger, 'S AWD' badge, 8-speed automatic transmission, Automatic high beam assist (AHBA), Brake calipers: red, Configurable Dynamics system, Engine power output: 380PS, Fixed panoramic roof, Meridian 380W premium sound system, Paddle shift: Ignis, Rear camera parking aid, Two-zone climate control, Heated steering wheel, IP insert (dark aluminium s b), Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Engine: AJ126 3.0 V6 supercharged, USB and iPod connectivity, Active sports exhaust, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Digital radio (DAB), Keyless start, Tyre pressure monitor, Door stitching (red), Drivetrain: all-wheel drive (AWD), Configurable ambient interior lighting, IP facia (leather), 8 inch touch-screen display, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Dynamic Mode, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Heated rear window, Jaguar SmartKey system, Model range: F-TYPE (X152), Model Year: 2016, Navigation system, Parking aid with rear sensor, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Starter system: Stop/Start, Steering: Right Hand Drive (RHD), 5 inch central TFT display (190mph), Ambient interior lighting, Bodystyle: 2-door coupe, Bonnet: deployable, Bright side vents, Glass breakage sensor, InControl Remote for Warranty, Jaguar tyre repair system, LED rear tail lamps, Limited Slip Differential with Torque Vectoring, Locking wheel nuts, Metal sill treadplates with 'Jaguar' lettering, Partial electric passenger seat, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler: deployable, Twin dials with 5-inch TFT colour display, 'F-TYPE' badge, Black mesh/chrome grille, Bonnet louvres: two-piece (body-colour), Boot/trunk trim (jet), Centre-mounted twin exhaust pipes, Chrome instrument cluster dial rings, Chrome window surrounds, Convex mirror glass, Floor mats: leather-edged, Foot pedal: standard, Graphite interior accents, Leather steering wheel, Morzine headlining, Occupancy sensor, Partial electric driver's seat, Power adjustable steering column, RHD headlight reflectors, SOS/Assistance Call
