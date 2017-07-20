car description

Variant name:V8 S ,Derivative:MK1 (X152) ,Variant: 2013 13 Jaguar F Type S 5.0 V8 Supercharged 495 BHP A fantastic opportunity to own and cherish this stunning example low mileage 13 reg Jaguar F TYPE S 5.0 V8 Supercharged 495 BHP Auto 2 door convertible which has been fully maintained and cared for to the highest of standards by Jaguar (FJSH) and finished in satellite grey metallic with matching grey leather upholstery which is the perfect colour combination. Optional extra specification includes metallic paint, Meridian 380W Premium Sound System, 20" Silve Tornado Alloy Wheels, Sports leather Steering wheel with Ignis Paddles, switchable sports exhaust, wind deflector with a total cost of £3050. Also includes reverse sensors, black cloth roof, satellite navigation, DAB Radio, Touch screen media system, Heated seats, elec seats, Bluetooth with audio streaming, Elec adjustable spoiler, ASL Selector, Bi Xenon Lights, Dynamic Mode Selector and much more. Viewing is essential as we are confident there is no better example available on the market so call now for more information and to avoid disappointment on this luxury supercar.