Variant name:V8 S ,Derivative:MK1 (X152) ,Variant: 2013 13 Jaguar F Type S 5.0 V8 Supercharged 495 BHP A fantastic opportunity to own and cherish this stunning example low mileage 13 reg Jaguar F TYPE S 5.0 V8 Supercharged 495 BHP Auto 2 door convertible which has been fully maintained and cared for to the highest of standards by Jaguar (FJSH) and finished in satellite grey metallic with matching grey leather upholstery which is the perfect colour combination. Optional extra specification includes metallic paint, Meridian 380W Premium Sound System, 20" Silve Tornado Alloy Wheels, Sports leather Steering wheel with Ignis Paddles, switchable sports exhaust, wind deflector with a total cost of £3050. Also includes reverse sensors, black cloth roof, satellite navigation, DAB Radio, Touch screen media system, Heated seats, elec seats, Bluetooth with audio streaming, Elec adjustable spoiler, ASL Selector, Bi Xenon Lights, Dynamic Mode Selector and much more. Viewing is essential as we are confident there is no better example available on the market so call now for more information and to avoid disappointment on this luxury supercar.
2 Keys, Full Jaguar Service History, Full grey leather upholstery, Reverse Sensors, Black Cloth Convertible Roof, 4 Way exhaust system Paddle shift, Multimedia display screen, Colour satellite navigation, DAB Radio, CD Stereo System, Stored CD Hard drive, Bluetooth technology, Bluetooth audio streaming, Aux in, USB In, Meridian sound system, Push button start / stop, Optional extra spec, Metallic Paint Pallette, Meridian 380w Premium Sound System, 20" Silver Tornado Alloy wheels, Sports leather steering wheel with Ignis Paddles, Switchable sports exhaust, wind deflector , Total cost of optional extra spec £3050m elec adjustable spoiler, elec convertible roof, Dynamic mode selector, All weather driving mode selector, driver / passenger heated & Electric Seats, Eco start / stop, Automatic lights, auto dimming mirror, Leather centre armrest, Leather Door card panels & Armrests, Grey hexagon interior inlays, Piano black interior trims, Silver interior handles, Dual zone heating system, Auto climate control, Air con, ASL Selector, Electric Windows & Mirrors, Full Cloth mats, Onboard trip computer, 3 Spoke multifunctional steering wheel, Central Locking, Cruise Control, Driver / Passenger airbags, Recently serviced @ 29,589 on 20/7/2017, Gloss red callipers, Body coloured bumpers handles mirrors & spoiler, High vis stop lamp, Integrated Indicators, Gloss black grille, Headlamp washers, Bi Xenon lights, PAS, ABS, DRL, Standard manufacturers specification, Stunning body styling, 495 BHP, Sports Suspension, Best example on the market !
237 Acklam Road,Middlesbrough,
TS5 7AB,
United Kingdom
It has taken Jaguar a mere 52 years to release a suitable replacement fo...
Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric model – called I-Pace – ...