Jaguar F-Type

£33,500
Satellite Navigation, Half Leather, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Parking Sensors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Electric Seats Boss Motor Company are delighted to present this 2013 Jaguar F-Type 3.0 V6.Finished in Caldera Red with Ivory Leather/Alcantara Upholstery.FULL JAGUAR MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, Will Come with a NEW JAGUAR SERVICE and NEW 'No Advisory' MOT.Specification Includes:18'' 10 Spoke 'Style 1024' Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlamps, Automatic LED Daytime Running Lights, Rear Park Distance Control, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Control, DAB Radio, Ipod/AUX Connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, DYNAMIC & WINTER Driving Modes, Half Electric Seats, Electrically Adjustable Door Mirrors. - VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME- FINANCE AVAILABLE THROUGH OUR WEBSITE - RAC WARRANTY

Satellite Navigation, Half Leather, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Parking Sensors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Electric Seats

  • Ad ID
    324503
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Mileage
    56000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2995
Hangar 7 Old Hangar Farm
Chesham, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

