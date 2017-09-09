Jaguar > F-Type

Variant name:BRITISH DESIGN EDITION AWD ,Derivative:BRITISH DESIGN EDITION AWD ,Variant: 3.0 S/C V6 British Design Edition 2dr Auto AWD
8" touch screen,Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control + speed limiter,Dynamic-I information displays,Incontrol remote premium,Mobile App interface,Navigation system,Power assisted steering,Rear parking aid with visual display,Traffic messaging channel,Trip computer,Audio remote control,DAB Digital radio,InControl app,USB/aux input socket,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlights,Bi-Xenon headlights with LED day running lights,Black rear valance with body colour rear splitter,Body colour deployable rear spoiler,Body colour sport extended side sills,Body coloured bumpers,Body coloured sport front aero blades,Bonnet louvres,Chrome trimmed side vents,Electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Electric front windows,Electrically folding door mirrors + memory,Headlight washers,LED tail lights,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Switchable active sports exhaust,Tinted glass,Twin exhaust pipes,Wind deflector,12V socket in glovebox,14 way electrically adjustable front seats with driver's memory function,2 front 12v sockets,Air vents on dashboard,Ambient interior lighting,Electric adjustable steering column with memory,Front centre armrest,Front cupholders,Front headrests,Interior stowage net,Jaguar sense,Leather door trim,Lockable storage compartment,Lumbar support,Nubuck carpet mats,Anti-lock Brake System + Electronic Brakeforce Distribution + Emergency Brake Assit,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Dynamic mode,Electronic parking brake,Front/rear seatbelt pre-tensioners,Passenger airbag off kit,Passenger airbag/seat occupancy detector,Pedestrian contact sensing and deployable bonnet,Roll over bars in satin chrome,Seatbelt reminders for driver and front passenger,Side airbags,Torque vectoring brake,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Deadlocks,Drive away door locking,Engine immobiliser,Keyless Start,Locking wheel nuts,Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm,Remote central locking,Two stage unlocking,Valet mode,Adaptive dynamics,Limited slip differential,Sports suspension,Carbon fibre centre console,Premium leather interior trim,20" Cyclone satin dark grey alloy wheels
