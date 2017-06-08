loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar F-TYPE

£46,450
Variant name:F-type Coupe S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto Leven Car Company Proudly Present this Jaguar F-Type 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto finished in Polaris White with Jet Leather Interior. Contact Us for Further Information or an HD Video. Tailored Finance Packages Available on Request.

Performance Seats with 14-Way Electric Adjustment, 20" 5 Spoke with Carbon Fibre & Satin Dark Grey Diamond Turned Finish, Panoramic Roof, High Performance Brake System, Red Brake Callipers, Gloss Black Pack, 8" touch screen, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Clock, Cruise Control + Speed limiter, Dynamic-I information displays, Navigation System, Rear Parking Aid with Visual Display & Camera, DAB Digital Radio, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Bi-Xenon Headlights with LED Day Running Lights, Bonnet Louvres, Electric Adjustable Heated Door Mirrors, Switchable Active Sports Exhaust, Twin Exhaust Pipes, Ambient Interior Lighting, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Mode, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Adaptive Dynamics, Limited Slip Differential, Sports Suspension, 2nd Service Carried Out by Jaguar 08/06/2017.

  • Ad ID
    308589
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    BV15OLO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    10247 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
1 Corstorphine Road,Edinburgh,Edinburgh
EH12 6DD,
United Kingdom

