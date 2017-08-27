loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Jaguar F-TYPE

Compare this car
£49,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:V6 S ,Derivative:MK1 (X152) ,Variant: 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380PS) S

Accessories

Leather, Red/Jet stitch, 19'' 'Centrifuge' alloy wheels, Adaptive Dynamics, Cruise control, Front park aid, Heated front windscreen, Navigation Pack (Europe), Panoramic roof, Reverse traffic detection, 'High Performance' braking system, 'Performance' seat - driver, 'Performance' seat - passenger, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Configurable Dynamics system, Digital radio (DAB), Keyless entry + keyless start, Limited Slip Differential with Torque Vectoring, Powered tailgate/bootlid, Rear camera parking aid, Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Two-zone climate control, Bonnet louvres (gloss black), Heated steering wheel, Auto-dim exterior mirrors, Variant: F-TYPE S, Brake calipers: red

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308272
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    FL65BTO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    7167 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2015
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed