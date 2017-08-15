car description

Variant name:Convertible ,Variant: 3.0 Supercharged V6 2dr Auto 20 inch Alloys Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Reversing Camera DAB Radio Switchable Sports Exhaust Stunning Example Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Jaguar F Type 3.0 V6 Convertible. Finished in the best colour combination on the market today of Polaris White with Full Black Leather Upholstery and Piano Black and Aluminium Interior Inlays, This stunning example comes with a big specification to include, Active Switchable Sports Exhaust, 20" Gloss Black Turbine Alloy Wheels, HDD Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Sports Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Dual Climate Control, Electric Heated Front Seats, DAB Radio with ipod Connection, Keyless Start, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, Rain Sensor, LED Day Time Running Lights, Ambient Interior Lights, Wind Deflector, Electric Folding Mirrors, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, and much more. Service history completed on the 27/10/14 at 7573 miles at Perrys Jaguar, 19/08/15 at 10934 at John Holland Supplied with two keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.