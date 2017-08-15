loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar F-TYPE

£53,990
car description

Variant name:I4 R-DYNAMIC ,Derivative:I4 R-DYNAMIC ,Variant: 2.0 R-Dynamic 2dr Auto

Accessories

8" touch screen,Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Incontrol remote premium,Lane departure warning system,Navigation system,Power assisted steering,Rear parking aid,Trip computer,Audio remote control,DAB Digital radio,InControl app,InControl protect,USB/aux input socket,Adaptive LED headlights with LED signature daytime running lights,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlights,Black side sills,Body coloured bumpers,Chrome exhaust tailpipe,Electric front windows,Headlight washers,Infra red reflective glass,LED tail lights,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Satin black grille,Satin chrome window surround,Switchable active sports exhaust,Tinted glass,12V socket in centre console,Air vents on dashboard,Cubby box in loadspace,Front centre armrest,Front headrests,Jaguar sense,Lumbar support,Overhead console,Pollen filter,Silver gearshift paddles,Twin front cupholders,Anti-lock Brake System + Electronic Brakeforce Distribution + Emergency Brake Assit,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Dynamic mode,Electronic parking brake,Front/rear seatbelt pre-tensioners,Passenger airbag off kit,Passenger airbag/seat occupancy detector,Pedestrian contact sensing and deployable bonnet,Seatbelt reminders for driver and front passenger,Side airbags,Torque vectoring brake,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Deadlocks,Drive away door locking,Engine immobiliser,Keyless Start,Locking wheel nuts,Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm,Remote central locking,Two stage unlocking,Valet mode,Sports suspension,Graphite interior trim

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304266
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    OW17MHE
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    213 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
44 London Rd West,Amersham,
HP7 9DD,
United Kingdom

