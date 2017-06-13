Variant name:F-type Coupe ,Variant: 3.0 Supercharged V6 2dr Auto Jaguar F-Type 3.0 Supercharged V6 2dr Auto
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Navigation system, PAS, Rear parking aid with visual display, Trip computer, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, Radio/single CD/DVD player, USB/aux input socket, Aerial integrated into rear boot spoiler, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Bi-Xenon headlights with LED day running lights, Body coloured bumpers, Bonnet louvres, Electric front windows, Headlight washers, Satin black grille, Tinted glass, Twin exhaust pipes, 12V socket in glovebox, 2 front 12v sockets, Air vents on dashboard, Electric adjustable steering column, Front centre armrest, Front cupholders, Front headrests, Jaguar sense, Leather door trim, Lumbar support, ABS + EBD + EBA, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic mode, Electronic parking brake, Front/rear seatbelt pre-tensioners, Pass airbag/seat occupancy detector, Passenger airbag off kit, Pedestrian contact sensing and deployable bonnet, Seatbelt reminders for driver and front passenger, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Deadlocks, Drive away door locking, Engine immobiliser, Locking wheel nuts, Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm, Remote central locking, Two stage unlocking, Sports suspension
699 Newmarket Road,Cambridge,
CB5 8SQ,
United Kingdom
