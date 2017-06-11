Jaguar > F-Type

Accessories

8" touch screen, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control + speed limiter, Incontrol remote premium, Navigation system, PAS, Rear parking aid, Trip computer, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, InControl app, InControl protect, USB/aux input socket, Adaptive LED headlights with LED signature daytime running lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights, Body colour door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Bonnet louvres, Electric front windows, Gloss black rear valance, Headlight washers, Infra red reflective glass, LED tail lights, Metallic paint, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Satin black grille, Satin dark grey grille surround, Satin dark grey side sills, Satin dark grey venturi blade, Satin grey side window surrounds, Switchable active sports exhaust, Tinted glass, Twin exhaust pipes, 12 way electrically adjustable front seats with driver's memory function, 12V socket in centre console, Air vents on dashboard, Aluminium gear shift paddles, Ambient interior lighting, Bright metal foot pedals, Cubby box in loadspace, Ebony headlining, Electric adjustable steering column with memory, Flat bottom leather steering wheel with black spokes, Front centre armrest, Front headrests, Jaguar sense, Lumbar support, Memory function for passenger seat, Nubuck carpet mats, Overhead console, Performance seats, Pollen filter, Premium leather door trim with twin stitching, Premium leather interior with twin stitching, Premium leather wrapped instrument panel with twin stitching, Twin front cupholders, Windsor leather upholstery, Interior black pack - F-Type, 380mm Front and 376mm Rear brakes, ABS + EBD + EBA, Black brake calipers, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic parking brake, Front/rear seatbelt pre-tensioners, Pass airbag/seat occupancy detector, Passenger airbag off kit, Pedestrian contact sensing and deployable bonnet, Seatbelt reminders for driver and front passenger, Side airbags, Torque vectoring brake, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Deadlocks, Drive away door locking, Engine immobiliser, Keyless Start, Locking wheel nuts, Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm, Remote central locking, Smart key entry system, Two stage unlocking, Valet mode, Adaptive dynamics, Configurable dynamic mode, Limited slip differential, Sports suspension, Black air vent surround