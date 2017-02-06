Jaguar > F-Type

Variant name:PROJECT 7 ,Derivative:MK1 (X152) ,Variant: PROJECT 7 Your chance to own a true Jaguar classic , The Project 7 was limited to a run of only 250 worldwide with only 82 manufactured for the UK market. The Project 7 is the fastest and most powerful Jaguar ever produced (575PS) .It truly is something very special, designed by Jaguars SVO team (Special Vehicle Operations) and this particular car is really a one off only having covered a total of 82 miles.
The specification includes,Navigation, Bluetooth, 20" Wheels, Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlights, Carbon Ceramic Braking system with Yellow calipers, Cruise Control, Light weight Leather sports seats with Race harnesses, Keyless Entry , Meridian Surround sound system, Rear Parking Sensors with Camera, Reverse Traffic Detection.
