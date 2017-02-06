loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar F-TYPE

£180,000
Variant name:PROJECT 7 ,Derivative:MK1 (X152) ,Variant: PROJECT 7 Your chance to own a true Jaguar classic , The Project 7 was limited to a run of only 250 worldwide with only 82 manufactured for the UK market. The Project 7 is the fastest and most powerful Jaguar ever produced (575PS) .It truly is something very special, designed by Jaguars SVO team (Special Vehicle Operations) and this particular car is really a one off only having covered a total of 82 miles.
The specification includes,Navigation, Bluetooth, 20" Wheels, Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlights, Carbon Ceramic Braking system with Yellow calipers, Cruise Control, Light weight Leather sports seats with Race harnesses, Keyless Entry , Meridian Surround sound system, Rear Parking Sensors with Camera, Reverse Traffic Detection.

Bluetooth connection,Cruise control,Heated front seat,Navigation system,Park assist camera,PAS,Reverse parking aid,Steering wheel mounted controls,Digital radio,Media storage,USB/iPod interface,Xenon headlights,Alloy wheels

  • Ad ID
    235175
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    SE16VEN
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    82 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5
1 Macclesfield Road,Wilmslow,
SK9 1BZ,
United Kingdom

Evo
