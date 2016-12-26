Jaguar > F-Type

Variant name:BRITISH DESIGN EDITION AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X152) ,Variant: 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380PS) British Design Edition
Ultra Blue, 1 owner, Full service history, Leather, Jet 'Premium', Auto-dim exterior mirrors, Cruise control, Navigation Pack (Europe), Panoramic roof, 'British LE AWD' badge, 'Super Performance' braking system, 14-way front seats (E), 14-way passenger seat (E), 20'' 'Cyclone' satin alloy wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission, Chrome side power vents, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Configurable Dynamics system, Meridian audio system, Powered tailgate/bootlid, Programmable driver seat, Programmable passenger seat, Black mesh/chrome grille, Chrome window surrounds, Gloss Black bumpers, Limited Slip Differential, Adaptive Dynamics. 2 seats, £62,995
Yeoford Way,Exeter,Marshbarton Trading Estate
EX2 8LB,
United Kingdom
