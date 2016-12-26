loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Jaguar F-TYPE

Compare this car
£62,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:BRITISH DESIGN EDITION AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X152) ,Variant: 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380PS) British Design Edition

Accessories

Ultra Blue, 1 owner, Full service history, Leather, Jet 'Premium', Auto-dim exterior mirrors, Cruise control, Navigation Pack (Europe), Panoramic roof, 'British LE AWD' badge, 'Super Performance' braking system, 14-way front seats (E), 14-way passenger seat (E), 20'' 'Cyclone' satin alloy wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission, Chrome side power vents, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Configurable Dynamics system, Meridian audio system, Powered tailgate/bootlid, Programmable driver seat, Programmable passenger seat, Black mesh/chrome grille, Chrome window surrounds, Gloss Black bumpers, Limited Slip Differential, Adaptive Dynamics. 2 seats, £62,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223537
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    WD16YSV
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    2489 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

Yeoford Way,Exeter,Marshbarton Trading Estate
EX2 8LB,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed