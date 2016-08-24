JAGUAR F-TYPE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 677 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Ultra Blue
Alloy Wheels 20", Panoramic Roof, Front Park Aid, Rear View Camera, Cold Climate Pack, Black Pack, Electric Tailgate, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Cruise Control with Automatic Speed Limiter, Keyless Start, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Voice Activation, Paint - Metallic, Sports Body Kit, Xenon Headlamps, InControl Secure for Warranty, Day Time Running Lights, Alarm, Air Bags
Stratstone Jaguar Houghton-le-Spring
DH44NJ
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017