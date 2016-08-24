JAGUAR F-TYPE Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 113 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Corris Grey

Rear Camera Parking Aid, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Satellite Navigation, Voice Activation, Immobiliser, Automatic Climate Control, 'R' Leather Steering Wheel, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Adjustable Steering Column, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Central Door Locking, Electric Windows, Intelligent Stop/Start, Multi function steering wheel, Outside Temperature Indicator, Push button start, Trip Computer, DAB Digital Radio

  • Ad ID
    414944
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    113 mi
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
