JAGUAR F-TYPE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 362 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Corris Grey
Panoramic Roof, Alloy Wheels 20", Rear Parking Camera, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Meridian 380W Sound System - 10 speakers, Black Pack, Switchable Active Sports Exhaust, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Front LED Signature Lights, Cruise Control, Keyless Drive, Electric Seats, Electric Tailgate, Central Door Locking, DAB Digital Radio, MP3 Connectivity, Multi function steering wheel, Trip Computer, Rain Sensitive Wipers, InControl Secure for Warranty, Automatic Headlights, Deployable Rear Spoiler, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cup Holders, Half Leather
Stratstone Jaguar Newcastle
NE52LA, Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017