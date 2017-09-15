JAGUAR F-TYPE 5.0 V8 Supercharged (575PS) SVR Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 5.0 V8 Supercharged (575PS) SVR Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 330 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: BLUE
Navigation system, Panoramic roof, TRACKER system, Carbon Ceramic Matrix (CCM) brakes, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Ebony leather headlining, Front Parking Aid + Rear Camera, Keyless entry + keyless start, Powered tailgate/bootlid, Rear spoiler: 'SVR' Carbon Fibre, 4-way lumbar + bolster adjustment, 8 inch touch-screen display, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Front park aid, Jaguar SmartKey system, Parking aid with rear sensor, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), InControl Apps, InControl Remote for Warranty, LED daytime running lamps, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear camera parking aid, Remote control central locking, Tyre pressure monitor
Jaguar Brighton
BN37EG, East Sussex
United Kingdom
It has taken Jaguar a mere 52 years to release a suitable replacement fo...
Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric model – called I-Pace – ...