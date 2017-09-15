loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-TYPE 5.0 V8 Supercharged (575PS) SVR Auto

£96,990
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 5.0 V8 Supercharged (575PS) SVR Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 330 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: BLUE

Navigation system, Panoramic roof, TRACKER system, Carbon Ceramic Matrix (CCM) brakes, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Ebony leather headlining, Front Parking Aid + Rear Camera, Keyless entry + keyless start, Powered tailgate/bootlid, Rear spoiler: 'SVR' Carbon Fibre, 4-way lumbar + bolster adjustment, 8 inch touch-screen display, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Front park aid, Jaguar SmartKey system, Parking aid with rear sensor, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), InControl Apps, InControl Remote for Warranty, LED daytime running lamps, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear camera parking aid, Remote control central locking, Tyre pressure monitor

  • Ad ID
    328105
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    330 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Jaguar Brighton
BN37EG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

