JAGUAR F-TYPE 5.0 V8 Supercharged (550PS) R AWD Auto

£67,944
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 5.0 V8 Supercharged (550PS) R AWD Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11764 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Heated front seats, Heated front windscreen, Navigation Pack (Europe), Panoramic roof, Keyless entry + keyless start, Powered tailgate/bootlid, Rear view camera, Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Heated steering wheel, 20'' 'Style 5039' alloy wheels, Front park aid, Variant: F-TYPE R, 8-speed automatic transmission, InControl Secure for Warranty, Rear spoiler: deployable, Two-zone climate control, 8 inch touch-screen display, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Engine: AJ133 5.0 V8 supercharged, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Jaguar SmartKey system, Model range: F-TYPE (X152), Navigation system, Parking aid with rear sensor, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Steering: Right Hand Drive (RHD), 'R AWD' badge, 'R' branded sill treadplates, 'R' Performance seat - driver, 'Super Performance' braking system, 14-way front seats (E), 14-way passenger seat (E), 5 inch central TFT display (210mph), Active sports exhaust, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bodystyle: 2-door coupe, Bonnet: deployable, Brake calipers: red, Bright side vents, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Configurable Dynamics system, Digital radio (DAB), Electronic Active Differential (EAD), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Engine power output: 550PS, Glass breakage sensor, InControl Apps, InControl Remote for Warranty, Jaguar tyre repair system, Laminated windshield, LED daytime running lamps, Locking wheel nuts, Meridian 380W premium sound system, Paddle shift: silver, Programmable driver seat, Programmable passenger seat, Quad chrome tailpipes, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Remote control central locking, Tyre pressure monitor, Valet mode, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, 'F-TYPE' badge, 'R' steering wheel, Black grille, Bonnet louvres: two-piece (body-colour), Boot/trunk trim (jet), Chrome instrument cluster dial rings, Chrome window surrounds, Convex mirror glass, Drivetrain: all-wheel drive (AWD), Floor mats: contrast leather, Foot pedal: metal finish, Graphite interior accents, IP facia (full leather extended), IP insert (dark 'linear a'), Morzine headlining, Occupancy sensor, Power adjustable steering column, RHD headlight reflectors, SOS/Assistance Call

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325912
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11764 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Swansway Jaguar Crewe
Crewe, CW15NP, Cheshire
United Kingdom

