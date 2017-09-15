loading Loading please wait....
» » »

JAGUAR F-TYPE 5.0 V8 S Quickshift 2dr Auto

Compare this car
£48,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 5.0 V8 S Quickshift 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9400 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Orange

Accessories

Metallic Firesand Orange, We are pleased to offer for sale this stunning 5,0 F Type S,., This stunning example is a 2 owner car from new with the second owning purchasing the car when it was 3 months old., This car has a detailed Jaguar service history and all the right options fitted., Upgrades - Switchable Active Sports Exhaust, Alloy Wheels-20in Blade Forged Alloy Grey/Carbon, Red brake Calipers, Performance Seats, Paddle shift in Bronze, 14 way ajustable seats, Heated Seats, Reverse Park Camera with Guidance, Xenon Lights, Front Parking Aid, 2 owners, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Navigation System with Route Guidance, 8 inch Colour Touch-Screen Display, Cruise Control and Automatic Speed Limiter, Rear Parking Aid with Touch-Screen Visual Indicator, Automatic Climate Control - Single Zone, DAB Radio Receiver, Keyless Start, Partial Electric Seat Adjustment (6x6 Way) Including Height and Recline, Leather Upholstery, Audio Equipment - AM/FM Radio, Single Slot CD/DVD, HDD and Navigation Enabler, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity. 2 seats, Fitted with performance seats, 20inch carbon alloys, level 2 Audio, heated seat with 14 way adjustable seats, sports switchable exhaust and more., A incredible looking example with ultra low mileage and finished in the best colour, not mentioned the incredible sound the car makes!!, , Auto100 is a family owned company with over 400 used prestige vehicles in stock operating over 3 sites in the Nottinghamshire area. We have built our business out of honesty and trust. We pride ourselves on providing a high quality vehicle and service to our customers., We offer PCP and Hire Purchase Finance agreements from 3.5% AER. Part Exchange Welcome. All vehicles HPI and Experian checked and clear. , Visit our website for a full list of our current stock and finance offers., , TO ALLOW US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH OUR BEST SERVICE PLEASE CALL TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT SO WE CAN ASSURE THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE AND ON THE CORRECT SITE FOR VIEWING., FINANCE FROM 3.5% AER, P/X WELCOME, HPI CHECKED, 12 MONTHS MOT, PLEASE NOTE APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED, 48,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326555
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9400 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Email Dealer >>

Auto100.co.uk
NG172RF, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed