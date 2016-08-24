loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

JAGUAR F-TYPE 5.0 Supercharged V8 Svr 2Dr Auto Awd Petrol Coupe

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 5.0 Supercharged V8 Svr 2Dr Auto Awd Petrol Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2558 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Heated Front Windscreen, Low Mileage, 1 Owner, Full Service History& USB, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Sports suspension, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control + speed limiter, Seatbelt reminders for driver and front passenger, Electrically folding door mirrors + memory...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407033
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2558 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£88,844

Farnell Jaguar Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!