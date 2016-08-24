JAGUAR F-TYPE 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2dr AWD Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2dr AWD Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5005 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: RED
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Incontrol remote premium, Lane departure warning system, PAS, Rear parking aid, 8' touch screen, Navigation system, Trip computer, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, InControl app, InControl protect, USB/aux input socket,Ultimate Power, Style and Speed with this fantastic 5 litre supercharged F-Type
Grange Jaguar Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017