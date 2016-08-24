loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

JAGUAR F-TYPE 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2dr AWD Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2dr AWD Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5005 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: RED

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Incontrol remote premium, Lane departure warning system, PAS, Rear parking aid, 8' touch screen, Navigation system, Trip computer, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, InControl app, InControl protect, USB/aux input socket,Ultimate Power, Style and Speed with this fantastic 5 litre supercharged F-Type

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403010
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5005 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£77,000

Grange Jaguar Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!