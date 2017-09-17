loading Loading please wait....
» » »

JAGUAR F-TYPE 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2Dr Auto Petrol Convertible

Compare this car
£66,844
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2Dr Auto Petrol Convertible Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5021 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Dynamic mode, Adaptive dynamics, Mobile App interface, Rear parking aid with visual display, Dynamic-I information displays, Electrically adjustable/folding door mirrors with memory + indicator...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329973
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5021 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Email Dealer >>

Farnell Jaguar Leeds
Leeds, LS74AB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed