JAGUAR F-TYPE 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2dr Auto AWD

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2dr Auto AWD Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19722 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Black

Alloy Wheels 20", Automatic Headlamps, Automatic Wipers, Bluetooth Connectivity, Cruise Control, DAB Digital Radio, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Electric Seats with Memory, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather, Multi Functional Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Push Button Start, Remote Central Locking, Reverse Camera, Satellite Navigation, Sports Seats, Xenon Headlamps, iPod/MP3 Connectivity

  • Ad ID
    403536
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19722 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
