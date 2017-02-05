Jaguar: F-Type 5.0 S/C 'R' Coupe LHD

car description

*** Please note, this Vehicle is for Export outside the EU Only *** 2016 model year Jaguar F type 5.0 S/C 'R' Coupe, left hand drive (LHD), fitted 5.0 litre V8 supercharged 550 hp petrol engine, 8 speed ZF auto transmission with dynamic + rain/ice/snow mode, steering wheel mounted paddleshift, active sports exhaust, R performance brakes with red calipers, sports exhausts button + torque, vectoring braking (TVBB). Absolutely amazing specification as follows: Caldera red metallic exterior, sport design pack to include gloss black 20 inch Tornado alloy wheels and mini spare wheel, gloss black bonnet Louvres + front + rear bumper inserts, exterior sports design pack, premium leather R performance sport seats with carbon inserts, red zone contrast stitching, extended leather pack to include door panels and console, jet headlining, jet facia, jet carpets, red seatbelt, technical weave aluminium console, gloss black door + dash inserts, touchscreen information system with satellite navigation (ASIA), rear view camera with parking pack, Meridian premium surround system with USB/IPOD link, full electric and convenience pack to include front windows, mirrors (heated with powerfold and memory