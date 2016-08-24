JAGUAR F-TYPE 5.0 PROJECT 7 2d 567 BHP Auto

Accessories

Ultimate Blue with Black Sabelt leather race seats & Sabelt Carbon 4-point harnesses plus regular belts, very high specification with reversing camera, switchable sports exhaust with satin black finish, Carbon front & rear diffusers, Carbon rear wing, Carbon mirrors, Carbon roll hoops, Carbon Project 7 interior finish, Carbon removable roof with covers, overall car covers, Carbon ceramic brakes with Yellow calipers, Black 20 inch wheels, Suede steering wheel with paddles+++ Collectors Edition sports car with a limited worldwide run of only 250 cars. The fastest & most powerful Jaguar ever produced, 0-60 in 3.8 seconds & 186mph, designed by Jaguar's SVO Special Vehicle Operations team & inspired by their iconic 1950s D-Type model. As new example with 400 miles only & rare opportunity to own this special vehicle CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.