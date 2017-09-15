loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 V6 Supercharged (400PS) 400 SPORT AWD Auto

£63,750
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 V6 Supercharged (400PS) 400 SPORT AWD Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1100 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

20'' 'Style 5060' 5 spoke dark satin grey alloy wheels, Front park aid, Panoramic roof, '400 SPORT' performance seats, Brake calipers: black with yellow '400 SPORT' script, Climate Pack 2, InControl Secure for Warranty, Powered tailgate/bootlid, Rear view camera, Switchable active exhaust, Adaptive Dynamics, Dynamic Stability Control, Starter system: Stop/Start, 12-way front seats (E), Adaptive LED headlamps with LED signature DRL, Configurable Dynamics system, Driver and passenger seat memory, Flat-bottomed '400 SPORT' steering wheel, Front windscreen (infra-red reflective), LED rear tail lamps, Limited Slip Differential with Torque Vectoring, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rain/Ice/Snow mode, Rear spoiler: deployable, 'F-TYPE' badge, Centre-mounted twin exhaust pipes, Floor mats: nubuck leather-edged, IP insert (black brushed aluminium - '400 SPORT')

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326857
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1100 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2995
  • Engine Model
    2995
Jaguar Brighton
BN37EG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

