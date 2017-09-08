JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380PS) S

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380PS) S Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 15133 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: Grey
Ammonite Grey, RARE F TYPE MANUAL, Suedecloth/Leather, Jet, 20'' 'Tornado' alloy wheels, Adaptive Dynamics, Cruise control, Navigation Pack (Europe), 'High Performance' braking system, 'Performance' seat - driver, 'S' branded sill treadplates, 6-speed manual transmission, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Configurable Dynamics system, Limited Slip Differential with Torque Vectoring, Rear view camera, 'S' badge, Door stitching (cirrus), IP facia (suedecloth), IP insert (dark aluminium s b), IP stitching (cirrus), Suedecloth headlining, 8 inch touch-screen display, Air conditioning, Auto-dim interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric Parking Brake, Front park aid, Jaguar SmartKey system, Navigation system, Parking aid with rear sensor, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, 5 inch central TFT display (190mph), Active sports exhaust, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bright side vents, Digital radio (DAB), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Glass breakage sensor, InControl Apps, InControl Remote for Warranty, Jaguar Sound system, Jaguar tyre repair system, Keyless start, Laminated windshield, LED daytime running lamps, Lockable stowage box, Locking wheel nuts, Partial electric passenger seat, Rain sensitive wipers, Remote control central locking, Tyre pressure monitor, Valet mode, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, 'F-TYPE' badge, Black mesh/chrome grille, Boot/trunk trim (jet), Centre-mounted twin exhaust pipes, Chrome instrument cluster dial rings, Convex mirror glass, Graphite interior accents, Leather steering wheel, Occupancy sensor, Partial electric driver's seat, Power adjust steering column, RHD headlight reflectors, Satin chrome roll-over protection bars, SOS/Assistance Call, Wind deflector. 2 seats, PERSONALISED VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE CALL TO REQUEST, 46,940
Jaguar Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD16AP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
