JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380PS) S Auto

£45,495
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380PS) S Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6550 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: Lunar Grey

Leather, Mineral, 20'' 'Style 5042' 5 spoke satin grey Carbon Fibre alloy wheels, Adaptive xenon headlamps, Cruise control, Heated front seats, Heated front windscreen, 14-way front seats (E), 14-way passenger seat (E), Active sports exhaust, Automatic intelligent high beam, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Navigation Pack, Bonnet louvre: single, Power adjust steering column, 8 inch touch-screen display, Adaptive Dynamics, Air conditioning, Auto-dim exterior mirrors, Auto-dim interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Dynamic Mode, Electric Parking Brake, Navigation system, Parking aid with rear sensor, Sports seats, Starter system: Stop/Start, Steering: Right Hand Drive (RHD), Variant: F-TYPE S

  • Ad ID
    322860
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6550 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2995
  • Engine Model
    2995
Hatfields Jaguar Sheffield
S118ZD,
United Kingdom

