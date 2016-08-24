JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380PS) S Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380PS) S Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6696 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: Ultimate Black
Leather, Ebony grained, Ebony/Ebony interior, 19'' 'Style 1023' 10 spoke alloy wheels, Adaptive Dynamics, Front park aid, Heated front seats, 14-way front seats (E), 14-way passenger seat (E), 8-speed automatic transmission, Brake calipers: red, Fixed panoramic roof, Keyless entry + keyless start, Meridian surround sound system, Rear camera parking aid, Gloss Black side vents, Power adjustable steering column, Satin black/gloss grille, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Cruise control, Navigation Pack (Europe), Variant: F-TYPE S, 'High Performance' braking system, 'Performance' seat - driver, 'Performance' seat - passenger, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Configurable Dynamics system, Engine power output: 380PS, InControl Apps
Hatfields Jaguar Liverpool
Liverpool, L34ED, Merseyside
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017