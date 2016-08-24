loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380PS) S Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380PS) S Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17984 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: Italian Racing Red

Leather, Jet/Jet stitch, 20'' 'Style 5042' 5 spoke satin grey Carbon Fibre alloy wheels, Adaptive Dynamics, Front park aid, 'High Performance' braking system, 'Performance' seat - driver, 'Performance' seat - passenger, Active sports exhaust, Brake calipers: red, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Engine power output: 380PS, Fixed panoramic roof, Rear camera parking aid, Bonnet louvres (gloss black), Gloss Black side vents, Satin black/gloss grille, Cruise control, Variant: F-TYPE S, Paddle shift: Ignis, 'S' badge, Gloss black window surrounds, IP insert (dark aluminium s b), Limited Slip Differential, 6-way front seats (part-E), 8 inch touch-screen display, Air conditioning, Auto-dimming interior mirror

  • Ad ID
    415965
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17984 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2995
  • Engine Model
    2995
£41,995

Hatfields Jaguar Liverpool
Liverpool, L34ED, Merseyside
United Kingdom

