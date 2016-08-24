JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 V6 Supercharged (340PS) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 V6 Supercharged (340PS) Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23002 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: Dark Sapphire
Leather, Jet, 19'' 'Centrifuge' alloy wheels, Adaptive xenon headlamps, Automatic headlights, Black Pack, Heated front seats, Heated front windscreen, Navigation Pack (Europe), 'Performance' seat - driver, 'Performance' seat - passenger, Automatic high beam assist (AHBA), Brake calipers: red, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Extended leather Pack, Red seatbelts, Sill treadplates: illuminated, Visibility Pack, Gloss Black side vents, 6-way front seats (part-E), 8 inch touch-screen display, Air conditioning, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Dynamic Mode, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Engine: AJ126 3.0 V6 supercharged
Hatfields Jaguar Sheffield
S118ZD
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017