JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 V6 S Quickshift 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 V6 S Quickshift 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35000 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: White

IN MATT SATIN WHITE, WRAPPED IN STUNNING SATIN MATT WHITE PEARL, SAT NAV, BLACK ALLOYS, LEATHER SPORTS SEATS IN BLACK LEATHER, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, SWITCHABLE SPORTS EXHUAST, ORIGINAL COLOUR IS METALLIC RED UNDER WRAP, THIS IS A TRULY STUNNING LOOKING CAR, HPI CLEAR, Navigation System with Route Guidance, Cruise Control and Auto Speed Limiter, Automatic Climate Control - Single Zone, Rear Parking Aid with Touch-Screen Visual Indicator, DAB Radio Receiver, 8 inch Colour Touch-Screen Display, Instrument Cluster - Twin Dials with 5in Colour TFT Display, Tinted Glass, Audio Equipment - AM/FM Radio, Single Slot CD/DVD, HDD and Navigation Enabler, Partial Electric Seat Adjustment (6 x 6 Way) Including Height and Recline, Electric Windows, Alarm, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, 19in Alloy Whls- Propeller ilo 18in Vela. 2 seats, secure any car with a 10 pounds refundable deposit, 36,979 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    416132
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    35000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2995
  • Engine Model
    2995
£36,979

Premier Car Supermarket Ltd
Derby, DE656GY, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

