JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 V6 R-Dynamic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 V6 R-Dynamic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2460 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: Fuji White
Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Perimetric Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Side Air Bags,20In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Rear Parking Aid,On-Board Monitor,Driver/Passenger Electric Seats,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Seats Sports,Rain Sensor,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front Head Restraints,Amplifier Sound Processor,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Centre Console,Compact Disc Player,Cup Holder,Electric Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Heated Rear Screen,Interior Lights,Limited Slip Differential,Tyre Pressure Control,Cloth interior
Parks Jaguar
IV11UF
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017