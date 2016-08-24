loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 V6 R-Dynamic Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 V6 R-Dynamic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2460 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: Fuji White

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Perimetric Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Side Air Bags,20In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Rear Parking Aid,On-Board Monitor,Driver/Passenger Electric Seats,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Seats Sports,Rain Sensor,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front Head Restraints,Amplifier Sound Processor,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Centre Console,Compact Disc Player,Cup Holder,Electric Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Heated Rear Screen,Interior Lights,Limited Slip Differential,Tyre Pressure Control,Cloth interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412963
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2460 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2995
  • Engine Model
    2995
£57,995

Parks Jaguar
IV11UF
United Kingdom

